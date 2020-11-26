Dave Finlay Reportedly Returns To WWE As A Producer

According to a report from PWInsider.com, WWE has recently brought back Dave Finlay to the company as a WWE Producer.

According to the report, he has been back for the past week or so, working as a producer again and he was backstage at WWE NXT this week.

Finlay was part of WWE’s furlough back in April when the company made a lot of cuts to various departments due to COVID-19. The former WWE Superstar originally started his career as a producer back in 2012, and has been widely credited for his work with the women’s division.