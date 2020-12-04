Davey Boy Smith Jr. Departure From MLW Confirmed By Court Bauer

During his latest media call, MLW’s CEO, Court Bauer has confirmed that Davey Boy Smith Jr. is no longer part of the company.

Davey Boy Smith Jr. was involved in the 2020 Opera Cup on the 12/2 episode of FUSION. However, he was knocked out of that by losing to Low Ki. He also failed to capture the MLW World Heavyweight Title in a recent match with Jacub Fatu.

Highlights from a media call with MLW CEO Court Bauer were uploaded to MLW’s website, where he revealed that Davey Boy’s time with the company has come to an end.

“Davey Boy’s exit in the opening round of the Opera Cup marks the end of this chapter for DBS in MLW. I have immense gratitude for (Davey) and his contributions inside the MLW ring over the past 2 ½ years. The MLW system was a great fit for him. Winning the 2019 Opera Cup as well as his run as a World Tag Team Champion. A certified beast. Davey Boy Smith Jr. is the real deal and I wish him luck with whatever comes next.”

Smith Jr. has had great success in MLW, having won the 2019 Opera Cup, as well as having a run with the MLW World Tag Team Championship.

It is unknown what is going to be next for Smith at this point. He has spoken in the past about being open to a WWE return, although that’s not a guarantee. Smith Jr. has also worked in Japan as well as appearing at Bloodsport. pandemic.