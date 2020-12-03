Davey Boy Smith Jr. Done With MLW, Court Bauer Says A “Big Surprise” Is Coming

Former MLW World Tag Team Champion Davey Boy Smith Jr. has finished up his time with Major League Wrestling.

“Davey Boy’s exit in the opening round of the Opera Cup marks the end of this chapter for DBS in MLW,” said MLW CEO Court Bauer on Thursday morning.

“I have immense gratitude for (Davey) and his contributions inside the MLW ring over the past 2 ½ years. The MLW system was a great fit for him. Winning the 2019 Opera Cup as well as his run as a World Tag Team Champion. A certified beast. Davey Boy Smith Jr. is the real deal and I wish him luck with whatever comes next.”

Smith, the son of the late British Bulldog, has been wrestling for most of his life, finding success in almost every major promotion around the world. Beyond MLW he is also a two-time WWE tag team champion, two-time GHC Tag Team Champion, two-time NWA World Tag Team Champion and a three-time IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Champion.

For what it’s worth, Smith’s long-time tag team partner Lance Archer is currently under contract with All Elite Wrestling.

With one of it’s bigger names out the door just weeks into the return of MLW’s weekly flagship series FUSION, the promotion has continued to stack the roster with new talent – and they’re not done yet.

In the same statement, Court Bauer also let slip that a “familiar face” was on their way in “soon”. He called the arrival a “big surprise” and even claimed that he was “a little surprised it hasn’t leaked yet.”