Davey Boy Smith Jr. Done With MLW, Court Bauer Says A “Big Surprise” Is Coming
Former MLW World Tag Team Champion Davey Boy Smith Jr. has finished up his time with Major League Wrestling.
“Davey Boy’s exit in the opening round of the Opera Cup marks the end of this chapter for DBS in MLW,” said MLW CEO Court Bauer on Thursday morning.
“I have immense gratitude for (Davey) and his contributions inside the MLW ring over the past 2 ½ years. The MLW system was a great fit for him. Winning the 2019 Opera Cup as well as his run as a World Tag Team Champion. A certified beast. Davey Boy Smith Jr. is the real deal and I wish him luck with whatever comes next.”
Smith, the son of the late British Bulldog, has been wrestling for most of his life, finding success in almost every major promotion around the world. Beyond MLW he is also a two-time WWE tag team champion, two-time GHC Tag Team Champion, two-time NWA World Tag Team Champion and a three-time IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Champion.
For what it’s worth, Smith’s long-time tag team partner Lance Archer is currently under contract with All Elite Wrestling.
With one of it’s bigger names out the door just weeks into the return of MLW’s weekly flagship series FUSION, the promotion has continued to stack the roster with new talent – and they’re not done yet.
In the same statement, Court Bauer also let slip that a “familiar face” was on their way in “soon”. He called the arrival a “big surprise” and even claimed that he was “a little surprised it hasn’t leaked yet.”
MLW 2020 Opera Cup Semi-Finals Set
The first round of MLW’s 2020 Opera Cup tournament is in the books.
This week’s MLW Fusion saw ACH beat Laredo Kid, while Low Ki beat Davey Boy Smith Jr. in the main event. The previous first round matches saw Tom Lawlor withstand Rocky Romero and Richard Holliday outlast TJP.
As a result, the tournament’s semi-finals matches will be Lawlor versus ACH and Holliday versus Low Ki.
The next round of the #OperaCup is now set. @FilthyTomLawlor takes on ACH. Meanwhile Richard Holliday (@MostMarketable) will go one on one vs Low Ki (@OneWorldWarrior).
Who do you have coming out on top? pic.twitter.com/rLktem87ol
— Major League Wrestling (@MLW) December 3, 2020
This is the second year for the Opera Cup tourney under the MLW banner. Davey Boy Smith Jr. won the 2019 edition by beating Brian Pillman Jr. in the finals.
The company is in the midst of their restart after shutting down production for several months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In preparation for new, weekly episodes of Fusion, MLW has welcomed the likes of ACH, TJP, and Lio Rush.
Wednesday Is For Wrestling: 11/25 AEW Dynamite, MLW Fusion & WWE NXT Previews
WWE NXT Preview | Bell Time: 8:00 PM ET
While WWE NXT is certainly more of a mystery, with only two matches announced at this point, the in-ring return of the “Bruiserweight” Pete Dunne could be enough to sway some viewers. Dunne competed on an episode of NXT UK last month, but he has not wrestled for the black-and-gold brand proper since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March. He’ll represent Team McAfee in a ladder match against an unknown member of The Undisputed Era tonight, with the winner earning his team the advantage inside WarGames.
Also scheduled for tonight’s show is a singles match between Candice LeRae and the recently returned Ember Moon. LeRae and her protege Indi Hartwell attacked Moon and Toni Storm last week, immediately after the makeshift duo picked up a tag team victory over Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez. If that all sounds a bit confusing, it’s likely that this chaos is leading to the already announced WarGames match between LeRae and Shotzi Blackheart, who have yet to announce their respective teams.
And while it’s unlikely he’ll be in action tonight, fans should be VERY excited about former world champion Kevin Owens returning to NXT this evening. He’ll be joining the commentary booth as Stu Bennett (aka Wade Barrett) has the week off. KO has a long history of being excellent behind the desk, going all the way back to his time in PWG.
AEW Dynamite Preview | Bell Time: 8:00 PM ET
After getting tanked in Las Vegas last week compliments of their brand new member MJF, The Inner Circle returns to business tonight as the “Demo God” Chris Jericho teams with Jake Hager to take on SCU vets Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian. This is a first-time match between Jericho and Daniels despite their nearly SIX DECADES of combined experience inside the ring, something that “Le Champion” is very excited about.
AEW has also announced another contract signing between AEW World Champion Jon Moxley and his next challenger, Kenny Omega. The champ was assaulted backstage by an unknown entity last week before he could sign his name on the dotted line, but they’ll give it another go this evening.
Death Triangle is officially back, after Pentagon Jr. chose his family over Eddie Kingston last week. PAC returns to action tonight, teaming with Rey Fenix against The Butcher & The Blade.
Also announced for tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite is a tag team match between TH2 and the newly signed Top Flight, Hikaru Shida defends the women’s world title against Anna Jay of the Dark Order, Hangman Page battles John Silver, and big Will Hobbs will be in action for the first time since betraying Cody Rhodes and joining up with Team Taz.
MLW FUSION Preview | Bell Time: 7:00 PM ET
After a successful return to form last week, MLW FUSION continues tonight with the first round of the 2020 Opera Cup. In the first of two tournament matches, former world champion “Filthy” Tom Lawlor will take on New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s veteran Rocky Romero. Plus, IMPACT Wrestling’s TJP battles Richard Holliday.
One of the more exciting acquisitions Major League Wrestling has made in their lengthy time off is none other than the heavyweight juggernaut Calvin Tankman. The “Indestructible” star will make his FUSION debut tonight after spending the summer as a mainstay for GCW and making waves all around the indie scene. Tankman picked up three singles victories during the incredible Collective weekend in October.
Finally, we’ll get an update on the condition of MLW National Openweight Champion Alex Hammerstone. Last week, Hammerstone scored an extremely quick victory over some poor soul before demanding a higher level of competition. Following the FUSION main event, he came out to confront MLW World Heavyweight Champion Jacob Fatu, but was subsequently destroyed by CONTRA Unit and their new masked associate.
For those new to MLW FUSION you can watch the show completely free on YouTube every Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET. The show still airs in its long-term spot on beIN SPORTS every Saturday as well.
MLW Announces 2020 Opera Cup Bracket: Wrestlers From AAA, IMPACT & NJPW To Compete
Major League Wrestling has revealed all eight competitors as well as the brackets for the upcoming 2020 Opera Cup.
The single elimination tournament dates back to the start of the 20th century. The actual physical Opera Cup trophy was in the possession of the Hart family for more than 50 years until it was gifted to MLW in 2019 when the tournament was resurrected.
This year’s incarnation will see stars from all around the world compete, including mainstays in AAA, New Japan Pro-Wrestling and IMPACT Wrestling.
On the left side of the bracket, former MLW World Heavyweight Champion “Filthy” Tom Lawlor battles New Japan veteran Rocky Romero, while the current AAA World Cruiserweight Champion Laredo Kid takes on free agent ACH.
On the right side of the bracket, Davey Boy Smith Jr. looks to rebound from an upsetting loss to reigning world champion Jacob Fatu when he takes on another former champ in Low Ki. Richard Holiday will also take on IMPACT Wrestling’s TJP.
The first round will begin next Wednesday, November 25 on a special Thanksgiving week edition of MLW FUSION. If you missed The Restart earlier this week, we have complete results as well as the full episode up to watch at THIS LINK.
