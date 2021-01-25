Dax Harwood Reveals He’d Like Chad Gable To Join AEW

AEW’s Dax Harwood recently spoke about WWE Superstar, Chad Gable, discussing the chemistry they had and how he should join AEW.

Harwood and Gable have a huge history together from their rivalry in WWE with American Alpha and The Revival having some fantastic matches together. When speaking with Arn Anderson as part of a special AdFreeShows watch-along for the ARN podcast, Dax spoke about how you can tell if a wrestler belongs, and why AEW should sign Gable.

“That’s what separates the wrestlers from guys who are playing wrestler. There are guys who can go in there and do some athletic, crazy stuff, and I wish I could. But if you believe in your heart that you’re the best, if believe you’re the biggest badass in the world, nobody can beat you, you’re gonna look legit. I think we should get Gable into AEW, but that’s just my thought.”

Harwood then put over the American Alpha stars as two of the hardest workers they’ve ever wrestled, and how they shook up their matches regularly to keep them fresh.