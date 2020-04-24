Dean Malenko Reveals Why He Left WWE & Which AEW Star Has The ‘It Factor’

Dean Malenko recently appeared on the AEW Unrestricted show where he discussed a variety of topics from leaving WWE to AEW’s future.

Firstly, Malenko spoke about his decision to leave WWE and why he decided to call time on that journey, while also speaking about how things have gone in AEW so far.

“I thought it was just time to move on. There’s a little birdie that sits on his shoulder and tells you it’s time to make the next move, it’s time to move on, and I haven’t looked back since,” Malenko said. “I’ve had nothing but fun and some really good group of guys here working with Tony and Cody and everybody here in the office just marvelous to work with. “It’s a startup company, so you’re a little nervous, but at the same time I like taking chances and taking risks. I did that when I left WCW with three other gentleman with me at the time going over to WWF. It’s always been a lot of fun, and I like anything that’s new or exciting or some different to give me a challenge.”

Malenko then looked at AEW’s roster and revealed which one member of the current crop he believes has the ‘IT’ factor to be a big star.

“But I’ll tell you, the future looks great in this company from the standpoint of a lot of young up-and-coming, a lot of potential. A lot of potential. “The first one that sticks out to me, and I always mention it, is Darby Allin. We always talk about the ‘It Factor.’ He’s just got this thing that just makes him different,” Malenko said. “Yeah, there’s a lot of guys who do flips and tumbling acts and dive through the ropes but just something about him that he does different and has his own stamp on it more than anybody else. He understands the audience. He understands that part of the business, understands about getting himself over and doing anything to get your name out there, your face out there. He’s done a great job, and I look forward for to the future of his career. “Darby’s not a guy you want to hold back. If guys want to do stuff and it’s something that maybe that we don’t agree as a whole for myself to Tony himself or were Cody, then pull the guy back a little bit. It’s easier to do that than try to force a guy to go out and try to get over.”

