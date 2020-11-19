Death Triangle Reforms On AEW Dynamite

Death Triangle shocked the wrestling world last night by reforming on AEW Dynamite this week, making their presence felt immediately.

While PAC was gone during the pandemic, Penta El Zero M and Rey Fenix ended up joining forces with Eddie Kingston, The Butcher, The Blade, and The Bunny. Kingston became best friends with the Lucha Brothers, and they formed a close bond during that point.

However, after PAC defeated Blade, Death Triangle reformed! Kingston, Butcher, and Blade all triple-teamed PAC after their match, but Fenix and Penta eventually made the save, even though Penta did tease attacking his brother during that period.