Deathmatch Wrestling Legend Danny Havoc Passes Away

Sadly this week has gotten off to a negative start for the professional wrestling industry as the wrestling world mourns the loss of another great talent as Grant Berkland (aka Danny Havoc,) has passed away.

The deathmatch wrestling veteran is well-known for his work with CZW and Game Changer Wrestling where he worked primarily from 2005-2017. While he had retired from full-time wrestling, he had continued to pop up out of retirement after that point, most recently being part of GCW’s February 2020 tour of Japan.

