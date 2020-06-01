Deathmatch Wrestling Legend Danny Havoc Passes Away

Sadly this week has gotten off to a negative start for the professional wrestling industry as the wrestling world mourns the loss of another great talent as Grant Berkland (aka Danny Havoc,) has passed away.

The deathmatch wrestling veteran is well-known for his work with CZW and Game Changer Wrestling where he worked primarily from 2005-2017. While he had retired from full-time wrestling, he had continued to pop up out of retirement after that point, most recently being part of GCW’s February 2020 tour of Japan.

With a broken heart, the GCW family mourns the loss of Grant Berkland aka Danny Havoc. Danny was an incredibly talented, intelligent, caring & genuine person. He was also an elite performer that entertained a generation of fans & inspired a generation of aspiring performers. pic.twitter.com/L7By79UEKN — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) June 1, 2020

The wrestling world has reacted to his passing on social media.

Absolutely heartbroken. I wouldn’t be who I am today without Danny Havoc. Absolute genius who never got the credit he deserved. Im beyond privileged to been able to travel the world with him. Reach out to your loved one. Life is so short. Love you Grant. RIP pic.twitter.com/wXg6zYLbnV — The DRAW (@TheSamiCallihan) June 1, 2020

My heart goes out to my friends who knew and cared for Danny Havoc deeply, my thoughts are with his loved ones and his family.#RIPDannyHavoc — Ligero (@Ligero1) June 1, 2020

RIP Legend https://t.co/a1y47Kfug3 — “The Bad Boy” Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) June 1, 2020

Ya know how they say “the death match guys” are often the nicest and most intelligent? Danny Havoc is probably the reason they say that. My heart aches for his friends and family. https://t.co/30ayUGJZGe — Bryce Remsburg (@dabryceisright) June 1, 2020