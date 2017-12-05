ATTENTION: To encourage activity in our brand new comments section, we are giving away a signed copy of Ric Flair & Charlotte Flair's autobiography "Second Nature". Every comment equals an entry into the contest, ending at 11:59PM on Wednesday, December 6th. Scroll down and join the discussion! Click here for more info.

* * * * *

Defiant Wrestling put on its debut show last night at the 02 Academy in Newcastle, England, following the transition from What Culture Pro Wrestling to Defiant.

The show, titled, #WeAreDefiant, was a resounding success and featured three championship matches and the debut of a former top WWE Superstar.

Below are the results of the show, courtesy of Hashtag Wrestling:

Before the official show started, Defiant Wrestling had a pre-show which featured several matches and the debut of a new star. With Stu Bennett (fka Wade Barrett) introducing Austin Aries to the company, who has signed a six-month deal.

(1) Best Of Three Series, Match 2- Mike Bailey (2) def. David Starr (0)

Bailey now wins the series and has become the number one contender for Zack Sabre Jr’s Defiant Internet Championship.

(2) “Pastor” William Eaver def. Gabriel Kidd w. Liam Slater as special guest referee

(3) Jurn Simmons def. Drake

Defiant Hardcore Championship Match

(4) Primate def. Jimmy Havoc to retain

Defiant Women’s Championship Match

(5) Kay Lee Ray def. Veda Scott to retain

(6) Travis Banks def. El Ligero

Defiant Championship Triple Threat Match

(7) Marty Scurll def. Joe Hendry & Martin Kirby to retain

After the match both Mark Haskins and Chris Ridgeway appeared and attacked Martin Kirby. Scurll grabbed his titles and ran, whilst Kirby attempted to fight them off, only for him to be attacked by Austin Aries to end the show.