IMPACT Wrestling Knockout and former WWE/Ring of Honor star Deonna Purrazzo recently updated her Instagram with a stunning photo from a recent shoot, posing nude on the beach.

Deonna wrote, “I’ve held onto this pic for a long time but it’s my favorite from this last shoot w/ @forerophotography . I never felt/thought I’d be so comfortable in my own skin. I’m so happy to be able to share it confidently.”

The picture was taken by Orlando photographer Daniel Forero, who has worked with numerous WWE Superstars including Scarlett Bordeaux, Chelsea Green, Peyton Royce and Zelina Vega.

Purrazzo recently debuted on IMPACT Wrestling television, and will be challenging Jordynne Grace for the Knockouts Championship at Slammiversary on July 18.