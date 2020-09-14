Deonna Purrazzo Officially Booked For Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport

IMPACT Wrestling’s Deonna Purrazzo has been officially confirmed for Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport, which will be taking place next month.

It was announce in late August by Game Changer Wrestlng that The Collective 2020 would be taking place between October 9 and October 111, featuring a series of events booked for WrestleMania 36 weekend that were cancelled due the Coronavirus pandemic.

Part of that is Josh Barnett’s Bloddpost, which will happen on October 11. IMPACT stars, Josh Alexander and Homiicide have already been confirmed, and now IMPACT Knockouts Champion, Deonna Purrazzo can be added to that list.