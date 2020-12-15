AEW
Deonna Purrazzo On Which AEW Or Impact Stars She Wants To Face At Hard To Kill
Deonna Purrazzo is on track to defending the Knockouts Championship at Impact Wrestling’s Hard To Kill pay-per-view on January 16. While speaking to David Penzer on Sitting Ringside, Purrazzo named two AEW wrestlers she would like to face at the event if the AEW/Impact crossover were to allow it.
“I would love to wrestle Britt [Baker] at Hard To Kill. I would love to wrestle [Hikaru] Shida at Hard To Kill.”
The Virtuosa went on to name a few potential challengers from the current Impact roster.
“As far as the IMPACT roster goes, my number one right now, just because we’ve had some interactions, is Taya Valkyrie. She says she’s the longest reigning Knockouts Champion of all-time and I’m over it. I would like to defeat her, break her arm, piledrive her, and shut her up a little bit. A rematch with Rosemary would be great. If Tasha Steelz is available, bring on Tasha.”
Purrazzo retained her title against Rosemary at Turning Point this past Saturday. It remains to be seen if Purrazzo will rematch against rival Su Yung/Susie, or if a new challenger such as Taya Valkyrie will step up to the self-proclaimed best technical wrestler in the world.
MJF Looks Like A Deranged Easter Bunny; AEW Stars To Reenact ‘A Christmas Story’ For TNT/TBS Marathon
AEW and WarnerMedia have issued the following press release:
LOS ANGELES – December 16, 2020 – TNT is bringing “A Christmas Story” into the ring as AEW’s wrestlers reenact iconic scenes from the beloved film. Beginning December 24, the scenes will air as interstitials during TNT and TBS’ 24-hour “A Christmas Story” marathon, as well as online at TNT.tv and TNT’s YouTube page. Fans voted online to help re-create the cast, including:
- MJF as Ralphie
- Cody and Brandi Rhodes as Mr. and Mrs. Parker
- Chris Jericho as Santa Claus
- Eddie Kingston as Schwartz
- Scorpio Sky as Randy
- Ortiz as Flick
- Dr. Britt Baker as Miss Shieldd
- Ricky Starks as Farkus
- Allie as Dill
- Frankie Kazarian as the Elf
- Luchasaurus as the Freight Man
- Narration and stage direction red by AEW announcers Jim Ross and Tony Schiavone
Scenes include Ralphie’s cringe-worthy Santa Claus visit, the pink bunny suit bit and the unforgettable “Triple Dog Dare You” and leg lamp moments. Online and on social media, this exclusive activation will help raise awareness for AEW’s nonprofit partner KultureCity, the nation’s leading nonprofit on sensory accessibility for those with autism, PTSD, anxiety and other sensory ailments. Starting Wednesday, December 23, fans can logon to AEWCares.com to donate to KultureCity.
Additionally, “AEW Dynamite” will air a special “Holiday Bash” episode on December 23 at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT following the NBA game on TNT.
Break It Down: Ranking Every Major Wrestling TV Show (Week #49)
As we come towards the end of the year, all four shows have ramped things up in order to push their individual storylines, matches, and upcoming shows. There was plenty of noteworthy moments from the world of wrestling this week, with certain moments connecting, and others, unfortunately, falling flat.
As ever, it’s time to Break It Down and work out what worked, and what didn’t. We will take a look at all four shows and see which was the standout episode for this week!
4. WWE Raw
It was a really strange episode of WWE Raw this week, which was a real tale of two halves. The first half of the show was a complete disaster, to put it mildly. Every single segment fell flat, from the RETRIBUTION members losing (again), to the awful Miz TV segment, it was just bad all around.
Thankfully, things in the second half of the show picked up a lot. Kofi Kingston and Shelton Benjamin proved they’re as good as ever with their bout, and the handicap match featuring the stars involved in the main event scene was really enjoyable as well.
But ultimately, they didn’t close the show this week, instead, that honor was given to Bray Wyatt facing Randy Orton. This was a great match and was one of Wyatt’s best outings in the Firefly Fun House form, with a really fun and well put-together finish.
3. AEW Dynamite
AEW delivered a massive show last time out, but sadly this episode failed to really follow up on that. The big excitement was what Kenny Omega would do next, but for anybody who saw Impact Wrestling, it was pretty much the same thing, which was disappointing.
The opening tag team match between The Young Bucks and TH2 fell very flat for me, as there was a real lack of selling throughout. While there’s no doubt a great amount of skill, it was hard to invest in. Throughout the rest of the show, the in-ring work was good, but nothing felt particularly thrilling or must-see.
Sting was a big part of the excitement heading into this episode, and once they got through the, ‘he’s happy to be here’ stuff, his promo was good. The tease of him vs Cody was really well done, which is a story that audiences can easily get into.
2. WWE SmackDown
WWE SmackDown was a solid show from start to finish, and while it was nothing mindblowing, everything was entertaining. There was some solid in-ring action, with Montez Ford and Dolph Ziggler having a good encounter, while Big E and Sami Zayn was solid as well.
Not everything was great, as the pairing between Billie Kay and Natalya didn’t work and just feels totally pointless. The post-breakup storylines for The IIconics really have made the decision to split them up seem even more ridiculous than it first seemed.
The main event saw Carmella challenge Sasha Banks for the title, and while it wasn’t necessary to have this match on the show, it was entertaining. Carmella and Banks clearly have good in-ring chemistry, and that’s a good thing moving forwards for this rivalry.
1. WWE NXT
WWE NXT was great this week, coming off the back of a really good Takeover, there was plenty going on. Building up a laundry list of potential challengers for Finn Balor made sense, and having Karrion Kross return was also a massive moment. It’s also smart to keep him away from Balor for now, as that can setup a much bigger match down the line.
WWE also continued its strong work with the tag team division from Imperium, Ever-Rise, and Grizzled Young Veterans. It’s a much-needed injection of quality and their match was great, while Killian Dain and Pete Dunne had a really great singles match as well, with Dain looking good in this one.
The main event saw Raquel Gonzalez defeat Ember Moon which was also a really solid match. It’s great to see WWE committing fully to Raquel as well, as this is something she’s certainly earned. WWE also did a nice job following up on WarGames from this, and the injuries that the crazy match caused.
Fourth place=1 point
Third place=2 points
Second place=3 points
First place=4 points
2020 results (each week, the points tally will be added up below):
WWE Raw- 105
WWE NXT- 149
AEW Dynamite- 137
WWE SmackDown- 103
Darren Young Claims AEW Has Rejected Him Twice
AEW has picked up plenty of former WWE Superstars since its creation, but former Nexus competitor, Darren Young hasn’t been one of them.
Young is a former WWE Tag Team Champion and was released from the company back in 2017 on October 29. Since that point, he has remained active in wrestling, working on the independent scene as well as appearing for New Japan Of America.
However, he is yet to work for AEW. Young revealed on social media because he’s asked about it a lot that he has tried to work with the company. However, AEW has actually told him no, twice.
But, in more positive news for Young, he admitted that AEW hasn’t ever been his end goal, and that is actually New Japan, which he is still working towards.
I get asked a lot why not @AEW? Well, I tried and I was told NOPE…NOT ☝🏼 but ✌🏼…besides AEW wasn’t my end goal it’s always been NJPW @njpw1972 🙏🏼 No matter what, don’t ever get overwhelmed and decide to throw in the towel. I’ve still got a lot of work to do! #blockthehate pic.twitter.com/IiT6IDK7K5
— nodaysoff FRED ROSSER III (@realfredrosser) December 12, 2020
WWE Raw Results (12/14): Bray Wyatt’s Field Trip Goes Up In Flames, AJ Styles Makes A Statement, More!
FULL MATCHES: Stipulation Bouts Featuring Cena/Rollins, Edge/Hardy, Natalya/Riott
WWE Monday Night Raw Results (12/7): Randy Orton vs Bray Wyatt, Asuka vs Shayna Baszler, More
NXT TakeOver: WarGames Results (2020): Undisputed Era vs Team McAfee, Strap Match & More!
IMPACT Wrestling Final Resolution Results: Three Titles On The Line, Kenny Omega Appears!
AEW Dynamite ‘Winter Is Coming’ Results (12/2): Moxley vs Omega, Iconic Debut, IMPACTful Partnership In The Works?
IMPACT Wrestling Results (12/8): Kenny Omega Speaks, Knockouts Tag Tournament Continues!
Kenny Omega Reunites With Karl Anderson At IMPACT Final Resolution (Video)
WATCH: NXT TakeOver: WarGames Dark Match Released
WWE’s The Bump: Drew McIntyre, Goldberg, Joe Manganiello & More
Watch Io Shirai’s Insane WarGames Dive, Finn Balor Says “All Eyes Go Back On The Prince” This Week
NXT Takeover: WarGames Pre-Show (Video)
