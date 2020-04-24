Deonna Purrazzo Reflects On Her WWE Release: “Speaking Up For Myself Was Looked Upon Negatively”

Deonna Purrazzo was part of the recent string of WWE releases, and she has given her honest thoughts on her time in the company.

Purrazzo was part of the WWE NXT brand but struggled to gain a real run of television time or any consistent booking since signing with the company. She recently spoke with Les anti-pods de la lutte and admitted that she didn’t know it was coming until the announcement from Vince McMahon.

“I didn’t know that it was coming, and last Wednesday we had a company-wide app that Vince McMahon had put a video on for us all to watch, and it talks about people being furloughed, and people being fired, and pay cuts so it kind of all happened fast. No one really expected it, and then as soon as we all watched the video, we clicked over to Twitter and it was name after name being released.”

She then went on to discuss her time in WWE, admitting she wasn’t happy about her booking and even spoke with the company to tell them she didn’t want to be there anymore.

“But I kind of just didn’t know but I had a gut feeling like, ‘I’m gonna get a call today,’ and probably for the last six months, I’ve talked to so many people in the office in NXT about not being happy, not being utilised properly, wanting to be booked more and do more, and I just had a lot of push back from it and speaking up for myself was looked upon negatively. And it was about a month ago that I had a conversation with Canyon Cemen and I said, ‘If I’m not gonna get ahead of this and I’m not gonna change people’s minds about me, then I don’t wanna be here anymore.'”

Deonna then admitted that the news actually came as a positive for her and that she’s looking forward to returning to the indies.