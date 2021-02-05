Deonna Purrazzo Reveals She & Steve Cutler Tested Positive For COVID-19 In January

IMPACT Wrestling star Deonna Purrazzo has taken to social media to reveal she and Steve Cutler recently tested positive for COVID-19.

Yesterday, WWE revealed that Steve Cutler had been released from the company, despite recently working as one of Baron Corbin’s henchman.

Purrazzo took to social media to reveal she and Cutler, who are partners, had tested positive for COVID at the start of January, and they took the right precautions. She stated when one door closes, another opens when it comes to Cutler’s future.

The former Forgotten Sons wrestler will now undergo the 90-day no-compete clause before being able to work anywhere else.