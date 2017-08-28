Details On More Backstage Heat For Enzo Amore

– As noted, according to Wrestling Observer Newsletter Enzo Amore’s backstage heat has grown increasingly worse lately for reasons unknown.
As previously noted that Amore was backstage bragging about his privileged lifestyle life in L.A. when he’s not on the road. It was noted that Enzo was talking about all the stars he’s hanging out with and “he won’t shut up.”
That’s likely not going to get any better this week. As noted, Enzo was at the Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor fight last night in Las Vegas, and showed his $10,000 ticket on Instagram, which WWE posted a story on today. Enzo then name dropped and posted several photos with celebrities on his social media, which you can check out below.
Enzo made his 205 Live debut last Tuesday night, check out the Instagtram posts below:
This guys philanthropy is inspiring, working towards modernizing the education system, putting coats on children's backs, & reinventing the business acumen of what it means to be a rapper … It is so important for those who have a VOICE to understand the RESPONSIBILITY that comes a long with it & the OPPORTUNITY afforded to those that have that voice to try & make the ??a better place. I absolutely love this kids movement & his approach in making the world a better place through MUSIC. Keep the music coming! @chancetherapper keep the philanthropy coming! And maintain that vision: "Those who are crazy enough to think they can change the world, are usually the ones that do." #ForTheYouth
found an old ad that reminds me of Enzo and big Cass and now the Big Show https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gvoBAeNhNZk