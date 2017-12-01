More Details On the WWE Release Of Famed Theme Song Composer Jim Johnston

As we noted earlier today, longtime WWE music composer Jim Johnston is rumored to have been released from WWE, and his release has now been confirmed by F4WOnline.com.

Additionally, Pro Wrestling Sheet has confirmed the release, adding Johnston’s contract with WWE had expired, and the company chose not to renew the deal. WWE had recently been using CFO$ for their new theme songs, and it appears as if Johnston and WWE parting ways was not a mutual thing, but something initiated by WWE.

Johnston is crediting for writing the theme songs of some of the most iconic WWE stars including The Undertaker, Steve Austin, Shawn Michaels, Chris Jericho, The Rock, Triple H and more.

The Themers United Twitter account was the first to report the news of Jim Johnston’s WWE release, and below is their statement on the developing story:

