Details On The Filming Process For Tonight’s Wyatt Swamp Fight

Tonight’s Swamp Match has already been pre-taped and WrestlingInc.com has shared some details about it and what happened with the finish.

The report stated that the match took 6-7 hours to film and took place two hours outside of Orlando, Florida. There was multiple angles used and a variety of takes taking place to enhance the cinematic experience.

The match is expected to last between 20-30 minutes and reptiles are apparently involved with an alligator and a snake being part of the match. The finish is set to be something from Friday The 13th, with someone being taken away or disappearing to finish things off.

Vince McMahon was reportedly not involved in the match at all, but Bray himself was involved in the creative process of the match.