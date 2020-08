Fightful.com has created a brand new report about Raw Underground and how late the taping ended up taking on the night.

As of 1 am EST during the first WWE Raw tapings to feature the new segments, the filming was still taking place and according to the report, other hosts were considered instead of Shane McMahon.

The Underground name had also been thrown around for a variety of projects over the years and the main roster wasn’t fully aware of what was being filmed that day.