Details On What WWE Sent To Furloughed Employees, Tentative Furlough End Date

WWE recently made the decision to furlough some of its employees, and details have now emerged about how long that might last.

WrestlingInc.com has revealed that furlough packets were sent out to those put in that situation, although they did note that it isn’t confirmed that everyone who was furloughed received this. However, it was stated that it was sent to multiple people.

Amongst those furloughed were many WWE producers, including the likes of Shane Helms, Fit Finlay, Pat Buck and many others.

The report stated that those who were furloughed got an information packet to state that they will remain on payroll until tomorrow when the furlough period starts.

It is also worth noting that the tentative furlough end date is July 1, 2020, although that could easily change due to how fluid the situation is surrounding COVID-19. It is expected that it will last less than six months and that WWE also reserves the right to terminate or extend the furlough period. It was also noted that more layoffs might be necessary depending on the situation.

WWE will be covering all health insurance contributions for the furloughed employees that are enrolled in WWE’s health plan, and they will retain their seniority within WWE. Those who have been furloughed will be eligible for unemployment benefits through the government.