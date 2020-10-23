Details On WWE’s COVID-19 Protocols For Fans Attending WWE NXT

A limited number of fans have recently been able to attend WWE NXT shows and an update on the COVID-19 protocols for the has been shared.

Spectrum Sports 360’s Jon Alba has recently given more details on the protocols any fans attending have to go through in order to be allowed entry. He noted that fans are sent to a designated area for testing before the show and WWE is currently covering the costs of these tests.

The company is working with CDC and local authorities in order to ensure the safety of both the fans and the performers. Every fan attending has to be tested for COVID-19, and they are then placed into designated pods, which have hand sanitizer for them to use throughout the night.

As well as having to test negative for COVID-19, there is then a temperature check on the door as well, working as a further precaution.

