Ring of Honor has issued the following press release:

TICKET INFORMATION ANNOUNCED FOR ROH 16TH ANNIVERSARY WEEKEND IN LAS VEGAS

The Best Wrestling on the Planet is returning to the entertainment capital of the world for two spectacular shows to celebrate its 16th anniversary.

Ring of Honor will take over fabulous Sam’s Town Live in Las Vegas when it presents the ROH 16th Anniversary pay-per-view on Friday, March 9 and an international television taping on Saturday, March 10.

Tickets for the two huge events go on sale this Wednesday, Dec. 6 at 10 a.m. Pacific Time for Ringside Members and Friday, Dec. 8 at 10 a.m. Pacific Time for the general public. Fans can purchase tickets to either show, and ROH also is offering a two-day package with a 50 percent discount for Day 2!

There’s never been a better time for fans to experience two days of ROH’s fast-paced, hard-hitting action than on 16th Anniversary weekend, as 2017 has been the most successful year in the company’s history.

ROH’s annual anniversary shows have featured a number of unforgettable and historic matches over the years. This past March at 15th Anniversary, Christopher Daniels won the ROH World Title from Adam Cole, and on the same card Matt and Jeff Hardy successfully defended the ROH World Tag Team Titles against The Young Bucks and Roppongi Vice in a Las Vegas Street Fight. The ROH World Title also changed hands at Anniversary shows in 2007 and 2010.

This marks the fourth consecutive year that ROH has held its Anniversary show in Las Vegas and the third year in a row at Sam’s Town Live.

ROH is heading into 2018 riding a wave of momentum, and fans can be certain that the 16th Anniversary weekend in a city known for big fights and bright lights will truly be a can’t-miss experience.

ROH 16th Anniversary PPV and TV Taping

Friday, March 9 and Saturday, March 10

Sam’s Town Live

5111 Boulder Highway

Las Vegas, Nevada 89122