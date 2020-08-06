WWE NXT General Manager, William Regal made the unfortunate announcement on WWE NXT this week that Dexter Lumis has been pulled from Takeover: XXX.

Dexter Lumis had qualified for the North American Championship ladder match at the upcoming Takeover by defeating both Timothy Thatcher and Finn Balor. However, William Regal revealed that Lumis is now no longer set to appear in the match due to an ankle injury.

Instead, there will now be two singles matches featuring the four men who haven’t been pinned or submitted in the triple threat matches.

Next week will see KUSHIDA face Cameron Grimes and a mystery opponent in the final triple threat match where the winner will take a place in the match.

After that, the man who isn’t pinned or submitted will be part of the singles matches with Ridge Holland, Johnny Gargano, and Finn Balor also being part of that final match situation.