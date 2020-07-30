Dexter Lumis Qualifies For The North American Championship Ladder Match

Dexter Lumis has officially booked his place at WWE NXT Takeover: XXX after picking up the biggest victory of his career during WWE NXT this week.

Lumis was part of the WWE NXT main event as he competed against Timothy Thatcher and Finn Balor, picking up the victory by putting Thatcher to sleep with his submission finisher.

Dexter Lumis will now compete in the North American Championship ladder match at WWE NXT Takeover: XXX as the vacant championship will have a new champion. Bronson Reed is already qualified for the match, with three other spots open.