Diamante & Ivelisse Hold Their Flags High After AEW Women’s Tag Team Cup Win

The final round of the AEW Women’s Tag Team Cup took place this evening on a special Saturday night edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT.

Diamante and Ivelisse emerged victorious from the “Deadly Draw”, defeating the Nightmare Sisters, Brandi Rhodes and Allie, who proved to be a shockingly formidable duo over the the past three weeks.

Diamante, 29, got her start with the Independent Championship Wrestling promotion in Florida during the late 2000s. In recent years she’s gained more notoriety appearing on IMPACT Wrestling, Queens of Combat, and debuted on the second season of WOW Women of Wrestling.

Her newfound partner, Ivelisse, has been wrestling since the age of 14. She was a consistent character on Lucha Underground, winning the trios titles with Jack Evans and Matt Cross twice. She has also been a mainstay for SHINE for nearly a decade, holding their primary title for more than 750 days collectively.

The two were an interesting choice for a team, as Diamante actually defeated Ivelisse in a singles match on AEW Dynamite prior to the tournament starting.

After their win, they were presented with a large trophy, flower arrangements and medals symbolizing their victories. The wrestlers opted to trash the flowers, however, in favor of raising up Puerto Rican and Cuban flags, representing Ivelisse and Diamante’s heritages, respectively.