Did A New Faction & ‘Raw Underground’ Help WWE Raw Viewership This Week?

The August 3 edition of Monday Night Raw was one of the more bizarre episodes in recent memory.

The tease of a new faction resulted in a group of vandals lighting the Performance Center power generator on fire, Shane McMahon returned to start an underground fight club, and Dominik Mysterio beat the hell out of a former world champion with a kendo stick.

The question is, did any of it help the red brand’s consistently falling viewership?

Monday Night Raw on the USA Network was watched by an average of 1,715,000 viewers this week, up 6% from the week before and the highest number in five weeks.

The news of a new faction ahead of time didn’t seem to have a major effect, as the first hour was watched by 1,710,000 viewers, about on par with numbers over the last month.

However, instead of losing fans Raw actually jumped up nearly 7% to 1,824,000 in the second hour. The show still fell significantly in the third hour to 1,610,000 viewers, even with WWE hyping the arrival of “Raw Underground” all night long. That said, hour three was still up 10% from last week.