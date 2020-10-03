Do You Want To Pay 650% More For NXT Takeover? We’ve Got A Deal For You!

If you’re the kind of person who enjoys paying absurd amounts of money for things that can be easily obtained for much cheaper, we’ve got some excellent news coming your way.

For the first time an NXT TakeOver event will be available for purchase on traditional pay-per-view! Both DIRECTV and Verizon Fios have the show available for $54.95, but the real beauty is SlingTV, which will give you access to the show for the low price of just $74.99.

This Sunday’s anticipated special will see Finn Balor defend the black-and-gold brand’s world championship against the Undisputed Era’s Kyle O’Reilly.

Husband and wife duo Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae will also be looking to bring home a double dose of gold, as they prepare to battle Damian Priest for the North American title, and Io Shirai for the NXT Women’s title, respectively.

Of course, you can also watch NXT TakeOver 31 on the WWE Network for $9.99, available on virtually every modern television, streaming device, video game console, cell phone, computer and tablet in literally hundreds of countries around the world.

Join us for live coverage this Sunday at 7:00 PM ET.