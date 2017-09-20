Dolph Ziggler Comments On ‘Ripping Off’ Shawn Michaels On SmackDown Live

On Tuesday’s SmackDown, Dolph Ziggler continued his impersonation gimmick, as he pretended to be both Triple H and Shawn Michaels.

Following the segment, a fan on Twitter commented on Ziggler “ripping off” Shawn Michaels:

Im sorry but @HEELZiggler spoofing hbk entrance on sd..wasnt that your whole gimmick for some time? 😂 — Nicole Green (@nicnakxo) September 20, 2017

Ziggler’s response:

No. When Im in shorts I'm copying Billy Gunn, but I do the exact same thing in pants, I'm a complete ripoff off Shawn. Got it? https://t.co/KzrG6Cg0JO — Dolph Ziggler (@HEELZiggler) September 20, 2017

And just in case you missed the segment, you can watch it below: