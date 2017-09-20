Dolph Ziggler Comments On ‘Ripping Off’ Shawn Michaels On SmackDown Live

By
Aaron Sass
-
1

On Tuesday’s SmackDown, Dolph Ziggler continued his impersonation gimmick, as he pretended to be both Triple H and Shawn Michaels.

Following the segment, a fan on Twitter commented on Ziggler “ripping off” Shawn Michaels:

Ziggler’s response:

And just in case you missed the segment, you can watch it below:

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here