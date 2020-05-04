Dolph Ziggler Relives Cashing In His Money In The Bank: “It’s A Thing Of Beauty”

With WWE Money In The Bank taking place this weekend, former winner Dolph Ziggler spoke with WWE’s The Bump about winning the match and cashing it in to become World Champion.

Ziggler won the match back in 2012 after an impressive performance and he reflected on that match and getting to share the ring with some incredible talents.

“It’s amazing man, being in there at the time. I was a pretty young up-and-coming go-getter,” Ziggler proclaimed on WWE’s The Bump. “To be out there with someone who I rode up and down the roads with, Christian, I learned so much from that guy – mentally and physically in the ring. Tyson Kidd, I’m a huge fan of his, and I still am. He does so much for us. “Just know, that little gift that makes everyone laugh, just shows no matter how much you train, no matter how much the Internet likes you or if you’re new or been around for 15 years, if you put your body on the line, like I do to that extent, every single time you’re in the ring and you’re still here today, I don’t know anyone like that. I don’t know anyone that for 15 years straight keeps setting the bar, knocking it down and stealing the show like I do.”

Ziggler cashed in the briefcase on Alberto Del Rio during an epic WWE Raw, the night after WrestleMania 29 which led to one of the biggest pops in WWE history.

“It wasn’t me cashing it, it was an entire fanbase getting behind someone who they could tell had it. Who they could tell could put the time in, and who they could tell was getting the shaft left and right backstage and continues too,” Ziggler noted. “I walked out and I wanted to be all business. When my music hit and I stepped through the curtain, it hit me like 10,000 bees stinging me. I loved that an injured Del Rio almost had me beat three different times. It’s a thing of beauty, whether you know how good I am at wrestling, or if you’re a fan of the business or if you don’t know what the hell is going on, you watch those four minutes, you live and die three different times. I don’t know if that could happen to anybody else. It all happened because of the fans.”

Ziggler will not be part of the men’s corporate Money In The Bank ladder match after he was defeated by Otis on WWE SmackDown in a qualifying match.