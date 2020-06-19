Dolph Ziggler Reportedly Moving To WWE Raw As Part Of AJ Styles Trade

According to a report by WrestleVotes, Dolph Ziggler is set to join WWE Raw in the near future as part of the trade that involved AJ Styles.

WWE recently moved the Phneomonal One back to the blue brand where he took part in the Intercontinental Championship tournament, which he ended up winning. However, WWE did note at that time that someone from WWE SmackDown would be moving in the opposite direction as part of a trade for AJ.

It now appears that man will be Dolph Ziggler, who has most recently been part of the storyline involving Otis, Mandy Rose, and Sonya Deville.

Source: Dolph Ziggler is moving to RAW as part of the AJ Styles “trade” to SmackDown. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) June 19, 2020

It was also reported recently that Mustafa Ali is also expected to be joining the WWE Raw roster in the near future, with WWE continuing to shake things up.