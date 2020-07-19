Dolph Ziggler Reveals WWE Creative Stated He Wouldn’t Be World Champion Because Of His Hair

During a recent interview with TalkSPORT, Dolph Ziggler reveals he was initially told he wouldn’t be a World Champion due to his hair.

“One time a long time ago, I was told the reason I’m not credible for world championships – this is 10 years ago, maybe longer, whatever – the reason I’m not credible enough to be winning world championships is because of my hair,” Ziggler recalled. “Not because I get beat up, not that I lose every match, not that I don’t talk – it was because of my blonde hair. So it got cut short and dyed black and I was serious, I went out there and beat the hell out of Santino and it was the dumbest thing I’ve ever done. I didn’t want to do it.”

He continued, “I said, ‘this isn’t me, we can find a way to introduce more of my shooting background and things’ – nope. That’s what they wanted [the hair cut]. Then after three weeks, they said ‘oh, our bad.’

“Sometimes people don’t see [it]. How about I just beat some people up sometimes? Or won a couple matches? Or talked? Or talk like I am right now and defend myself and say, ‘hey, I should be out here tying people in knots, winning world titles, getting on the microphone, hopping on a jet, doing a press conference and strutting away with Ric Flair!’ They go, ‘Yeah, but… I dunno. We should just cut your hair.’”