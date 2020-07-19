Dolph Ziggler Reveals WWE Creative Stated He Wouldn’t Be World Champion Because Of His Hair

During a recent interview with TalkSPORT, Dolph Ziggler reveals he was initially told he wouldn’t be a World Champion due to his hair.
“One time a long time ago, I was told the reason I’m not credible for world championships – this is 10 years ago, maybe longer, whatever – the reason I’m not credible enough to be winning world championships is because of my hair,” Ziggler recalled. “Not because I get beat up, not that I lose every match, not that I don’t talk – it was because of my blonde hair. So it got cut short and dyed black and I was serious, I went out there and beat the hell out of Santino and it was the dumbest thing I’ve ever done. I didn’t want to do it.”
He continued, “I said, ‘this isn’t me, we can find a way to introduce more of my shooting background and things’ – nope. That’s what they wanted [the hair cut]. Then after three weeks, they said ‘oh, our bad.’
“Sometimes people don’t see [it]. How about I just beat some people up sometimes? Or won a couple matches? Or talked? Or talk like I am right now and defend myself and say, ‘hey, I should be out here tying people in knots, winning world titles, getting on the microphone, hopping on a jet, doing a press conference and strutting away with Ric Flair!’ They go, ‘Yeah, but… I dunno. We should just cut your hair.’”
Of course, Ziggler has certainly had a very successful career in WWE, regardless of his hair. He has held toe World Heavyweight Championship twice, as well we being a six-time Intercontinental Champion and a two-time United States Champion, proving his ability.
Ziggler will have the chance to become WWE Champion this evening at WWE Extreme Rules where he is competing against Drew McIntyre for the title.