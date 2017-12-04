As seen in the Tweet below, WWE Smackdown Live star Dolph Ziggler was recently a guest on Busted Open Radio, and the show has teased Ziggler addressed his current position in WWE with the following:

Dolph Ziggler says he’s unhappy in his current role in the #WWE and that he has the “Curse of the Worker” Will Dolph ever be back in the main event or is it time to go elsewhere? pic.twitter.com/xapcg1QquY — SiriusXM Busted Open (@BustedOpenRadio) December 4, 2017

Release Date for WWE 2K18 On Nintendo Switch

2K Games has announced WWE 2K18 will be released on Nintendo Switch on December 6th, as seen in the press release below:

“As previously announced, WWE 2K18 is in development for Nintendo Switch, but fans have been left wondering when they could get their hands on the game.

The answer is finally here! WWE 2K18 will be available for Nintendo Switch this week as it rolls out worldwide in physical and digital formats starting December 6*.

Those who pre-order the physical version of WWE 2K18 on Nintendo Switch will receive two playable versions of WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle: his WWE “American Hero” persona (2001) and his ECW “Wrestling Machine” persona (2006)‡. Digital WWE 2K18 customers will be able to download the Kurt Angle pack at no additional cost through December 13, 2017.

The Nintendo Switch edition is a robust offering featuring the new grapple carry system, new weight detection, thousands of new animations, a massive backstage area, and up to six characters onscreen at once. Play on TV or in handheld mode with up to four people in online and local multiplayer. All of the big modes are included as well:

MyCAREER

The MyCAREER experience puts you on the path to greatness as you journey along on the road to WrestleMania. Explore WWE like never before through a free-roaming backstage, conversing with WWE Superstars, forming alliances, making enemies, seeking out quests, and strategizing for upcoming matches.

Road to Glory

Introducing the all-new Road to Glory! Compete with opponents online to improve your MyPLAYER by earning unlockables, boosts, and upgrades, all while securing your entry into special events that are held alongside real-life WWE special events, such as pay-per-views.

Dynamic Creation Suite

Customize WWE like never before with an even deeper set of customization tools and the new Custom Match option! The robust Creation Suite also offers even more detailed features for Create-a-Superstar, Create-a-Video, and Create-an-Arena.

The Biggest Roster Ever

Dominate the ring with TONS of your favorite WWE, NXT and legendary Superstars! We’re not kidding. WWE 2K18 offers the most complete roster of the biggest and brightest WWE and NXT Superstars and Legends to ever grace a WWE ring!

Universe

Recreate the WWE broadcasting experience in Universe. WWE Raw, SmackDown Live and NXT shows happen every week with Superstars competing against one another. Incorporate custom Superstars, tag teams, championships, arenas and shows to create your personal WWE experience.”