Dolph Ziggler Set To Choose The Stipulation For WWE Extreme Rules: The Horror Show

After last night’s WWE Raw it has been confirmed that Dolph Ziggler will be the man choosing the stipulation for the upcoming WWE Championship match.

Dolph Ziggler will be going one on one with Drew McIntyre at WWE Extreme Rules: The Horror Show and McIntyre voluntarily gave his number one contender a major advantage heading into the match.

During the double contract signing that kicked off WWE Raw this week, McIntyre made it clear that Dolph is the only person who believes in himself to actually win. Because of that, McIntyre happily gave Ziggler the right to pick the stipulation for their match.

While Ziggler didn’t actually choose anything during the show, he did score a victory over the WWE Champion in the main event. In what was a ‘Champions vs. Challengers’ mixed tag team match, Sasha Banks and Dolph Ziggler secure the victory with the Legit Boss pinning the current WWE Raw Women’s Champion.