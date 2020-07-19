Dolph Ziggler Talks Mental Edge Over Drew McIntyre, Best Of WWE Extreme Rules Playlist (Videos)

The Best of WWE Extreme Rules

WWE has uploaded a nearly three-hour video to their YouTube channel featuring the best matches and moments from their annual Extreme Rules pay-per-view, going all the way back to the very first event in 2009. Check out the playlist above.

Dolph Ziggler Talks Mental Edge Over McIntyre

Dolph Ziggler has arrived at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL for this world championship match against Drew McIntyre tonight at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules.

The “Showoff” was interviewed before the show and discussed what he believes to be a mental edge heading into the bout, as only he knows the stipulation for their WWE title bout.