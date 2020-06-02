Dominick Mysterio Warns Seth Rollins: “An Eye For An Eye”

Dominick Mysterio made his return to WWE television last night on WWE Raw as he appeared alongside his father in a video call.

Rey Mysterio was appearing on the show in order to give an update on his status following the attack by Seth Rollins which saw his eye get slammed into the corner of the steel steps. The Master of the 619 revealed he’s unsure what the future holds for him, adding that he is awaiting more information from the doctors.

He damned Seth Rollins for what he has done to his family, and Rey was then joined by his son, Dominick Mysterio. This marks the second time Dominick has gotten involved in a storyline with his father recently after he played a major role in Rey’s WWE Survivor Series feud with Brock Lesnar.

Dominick made his feelings on Seth very clear, and then when Rey left the call, he sent the Monday Night Messiah a direct warning, “an eye for an eye.”