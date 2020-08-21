Dominik Mysterio Admits He Thought WWE SummerSlam Debut Was A Joke

Dominik Mysterio is set to make his WWE in-ring debut at WWE SummerSlam this weekend, and he spoke to ESPN about how he found out.

Dominik will be going one on one with Seth Rollins in a street fight in what is his first official match as a WWE Superstar, but he didn’t believe it was actually happening when is father told him.

“My dad [was the one who]told me,” Dominik said. “I initially thought he was joking. I was like, ‘What are you talking about? That’s not happening. I’m not under contract, I’m not …”