Dominik Mysterio Admits He Thought WWE SummerSlam Debut Was A Joke

Dominik Mysterio is set to make his WWE in-ring debut at WWE SummerSlam this weekend, and he spoke to ESPN about how he found out.
Dominik will be going one on one with Seth Rollins in a street fight in what is his first official match as a WWE Superstar, but he didn’t believe it was actually happening when is father told him.
“My dad [was the one who]told me,” Dominik said. “I initially thought he was joking. I was like, ‘What are you talking about? That’s not happening. I’m not under contract, I’m not …”
“I was speechless,” Dominik said. “The fact that my first official match would be at SummerSlam against Seth Rollins, it’s …”
“It’s mind-blowing,” Rey said.
Rey Mysterio will also be involved in his sons first match, as he will be in the corner of Dominik as he looks to counteract anything Murphy might try to do.