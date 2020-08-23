Dominik Mysterio Claims He Takes Pride In His Kendo Stick Beating From Seth Rollins

Dominik Mysterio appeared on the latest episode of WWE’s The Bump, where he discussed the beatdown he suffered at the hands of Seth Rollins.

Rollins and Murphy attacked Dominik countless times with kendo stick attacks, and he spoke about how he now wears those scars with pride.

“I was raised very old school, so those wounds [I recevied] I take great pride in,” he stated. “The fact that I went out there and got beat but I came back and gave a beating back, it says a lot about how I can manage pain.”

When it came to how he is healing up from the attack, Dominik stated he is feeling good and it healed up rather quickly.

“I’m actually feeling much better,” Dominik replied in his interview on WWE’s The Bump. “The first couple of days were really rough because there was a stinging sensation throughout my upper body. Fighting back was uncomfortable, sleeping was tough, and so was training. The first couple of days they became bruises, but I healed up rather quickly.”

Dominik then discussed how he isn’t able to think about the family legacy he is following on, instead just concentrating on his match at WWE SummerSlam.