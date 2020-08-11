Dominik Mysterio Now “Officially” A WWE Superstar, Change Made To SummerSlam In-Ring Debut

Dominik Mysterio is now “officially” a WWE Superstar after signing his contract this evening on Monday Night Raw, a prerequisite for his upcoming in-ring debut against Seth Rollins at SummerSlam.

The two came face-to-face on tonight’s show, with Samoa Joe acting as a sort of mediator throughout the segment. Unfortunately, he was barred from getting physically involved, no matter what happened, on threat of being fired by the company.

This ultimately led to Dominik taking one of the nastiest beatings we’ve seen dolled out on wrestling television in quite some time.

After Rollins announced a change to their SummerSlam bout, allowing young Mysterio to use a kendo stick or any other weapon he chooses, both he and Buddy Murphy beat Dominik down so hard he was left with huge welts and potential scars all over his body.

Highlights below.