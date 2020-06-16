Dominik Mysterio Out For Revenge On Seth Rollins In WWE Raw Surprise Attack

Dominik Mysterio, the son of lucha libre legend Rey Mysterio, returned to WWE television this evening, looking for revenge on Monday Night Raw.

On May 11, just one night after being thrown off the roof of WWE headquarters at Money in the Bank, Rey was savagely attacked by Seth Rollins. Not satisfied with simply attacking the man, the self-proclaimed “Monday Night Messiah” actually drove Mysterio’s eye into the corner of the steel ring steps.

Rollins would go on to refer to this blatant assault as a necessary “sacrifice”, but that apparently didn’t sit well with Dominik, who jumped the barricade on Raw tonight and blindsided the former Universal Champion.

Buddy Murphy and Austin Theory, two of Rollins’ disciples, rushed the ring and attempted to get their hands on young Mysterio, but he managed to slip past them into the safety of the Performance Center crowd.

What’s next for Dominik? It’s entirely possible that we could finally see the official in-ring debut of the Son of Mysterio.

Rey said in 2019 that his son had been training for more than two years already, and that he would start at the WWE Performance Center in 2020.