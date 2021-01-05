Dominik Mysterio Planning Move To Florida For More Training

Rey and Dominik Mysterio were recently guests on Konnan’s Keepin’ It 100 podcast. During the interview, the father and son talked about how Dominik is planning a temporary move to either Orlando or Tampa for more training.

Rey stated:

“Dominik is looking forward to making a move to Tampa or Orlando and start anew over there. He wants to take advantage of the ring opportunity and go to the developmental center. Overall, [Tyson Kidd] has a ring over there. He would benefit so much from being out there where everyone is at. He’s still in that learning process. It would be very helpful for him to make a move and start his own life on his own. For him to be in Tampa to train, it would pick up his momentum.”

Dominik then expanded on the possible Florida move:

“It would benefit me to be in Florida in general because I have the [WWE Performance Center] in Orlando and I can pick so many people’s brains there. There’s [Tyson Kidd] in Tampa. I have so many options there to pick and choose from to be able to learn and be able to grow myself as a wrestler. I probably wouldn’t permanently move down there, it’d probably be temporary, just until I can get on my feet in California because I would hate to leave California.”

Dominik made his in-ring debut at SummerSlam 2020 in a losing effort against Seth Rollins. He competed in a number of tag team and singles matches against Rollins and Murphy throughout the remainder of the fall.

The Mysterio’s are now members of the SmackDown roster.

H/T to Fightful for the transcription.