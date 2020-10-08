Dominik Mysterio Reveals There Are Talks About A Mask & His Desire To Be Prince Mysterio

Dominik Mysterio recently spoke with Chris Van Vliet where he discussed his WWE SummerSlam debut and potentially adding a mask.

There have been rumors since Dominik started appearing in WWE that he would wear a mask, like his father, however that has yet to happen. But, Dominik did reveal that talks about this are still ongoing.

“There is still talks about. So, we would like to eventually get into the tradition of lucha libra which would be putting the mask on me and taking on the name, but I think that’s all down the line and in the future. Everyone kind of knows my face, and what I look like and the idea of wearing a mask is to hide your identity and be able to go out to places and stuff like that. But I think I could find a unique way of bringing the mask into my character.

Dominik then spoke about whether or not he will actually take the name Rey Mysterio down the line, but he confirmed a different name he would like to go by.

“I don’t know. My long goal would be Prince Mysterio, for me. Since Rey in Spanish is King, for my character it would be Prince Mysterio, but I don’t know, we will see where it goes.”

Dominik then discussed how quickly things have gone for him since joining WWE, admitting that there was never a set plan for him, but he did think he would be working on the indies first.

“We didn’t have a set plan, we just knew that the end goal would be to eventually be signed to WWE. It all happened so fast, the opportunities presented itself but the idea was to get some independent work and start building my name a little bit, eventually make it down to WWE and start training at the PC. But everything just happened so fast, they gave me the ball and I started running with it. “That was literally my first match ever, SummerSlam. I’d had practice matches with Lance (Storm) and other students at Storms, but my first official match was at SummerSlam against Seth Rollins.”

Finally, Dominik discussed the moment of him and Vince McMahon backstage, which was recently shared on social media. He spoke about how much that meant to him personally.

“It meant the absolute world to me, I’m getting chills right now of you just telling me. It was surreal. Seeing a lot of the Superstars, my dad, Eddie, get that hug and embrace from Vince and actually me getting that embrace from him and getting the sweet whispers as they call it. It was surreal and I’m very thankful for the opportunity and it was a night I will never forget.”

