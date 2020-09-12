Dominik Mysterio To Face Seth Rollins In A Steel Cage Match On 9/14 WWE Raw

The issues between Dominik Mysterio and Seth Rollins are far from over as a major match between them is set for WWE Raw.

One week after the Mysterio family destroyed Murphy in the main event with the kendo stick as Dominik picked up the victory against him, he will be back in action again.

The young wrestler will be competing in a steel cage match against Seth Rollins on Monday.

It is set to be a major episode of the red brand though as WWE has also confirmed that Drew McIntyre will be going one on one with Keith Lee.