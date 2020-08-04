Dominik Mysterio To Make In-Ring Debut At WWE SummerSlam

In 2005, lucha libre legend Rey Mysterio fought his best friend and bitter rival Eddie Guerrero at SummerSlam, with the winner earning custody of his son Dominik. 15 years later, Dominik is all grown up and ready to make his own in-ring debut at the very same pay-per-view.

WWE has officially confirmed that the 23-year-old trainee will battle the self-proclaimed “Monday Night Messiah” Seth Rollins at this year’s SummerSlam event, currently scheduled to take place on Sunday, August 23.

Rollins and his crew – which currently is limited to just Murphy but at one point also included AOP and Austin Theory – have been terrorizing the Mysterio family for several months. After Rey was thrown off the top of WWE headquarters in a ridiculous Money in the Bank match back in June, he appeared on Raw the following night and had his eye shoved into the pointy end of the steel ring steps.

This of course led to a somewhat infamous match at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules, where Rollins won by removing Mysterio’s eyeball. Honestly, it’s best we don’t talk about it.

The point is, Dominik is out for revenge, and he’s either going to get it at SummerSlam, or find himself suffering the same fate at the hands of the “Monday Night Messiah”. Highlights from Raw above and below.