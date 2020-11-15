Don Callis Claims Kenny Omega Would’ve Joined IMPACT If AEW Wasn’t Created

During a recent interview with Fight Game Media, Don Callis spoke about Kenny Omega, revealing he might have joined IMPACT Wrestling, had it not been for AEW.

Callis and Omega have a big history together, with Omega’s uncle, The Golden Sheik, being Callis’ trainer early on in his career.

Don Callis called a lot of The Cleaner’s biggest matches during his time in New Japan Pro Wrestling, and he recently appeared for AEW at Full Gear to call his match against Hangman Page.

However, in an alternative world, Omega and Callis might have worked together in IMPACT Wrestling, with Omega admitting that he might have joined IMPACT had it not been for AEW being formed.