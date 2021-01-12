Don Callis Reveals How Long He & Kenny Omega Have Wanted The Bullet Club Reunion

The Bullet Club reunion which ended AEW Dynamite last week certainly got the world talking, but Don Callis has revealed how long he and Kenny Omega have wanted it to happen for.

Omega and Callis have been working together since the AEW Winter Is Coming event where The Cleaner became the AEW World Champion, and since that point, the two men have been running roughshot in both AEW and IMPACT.

Last week after Omega and The Good Brothers beat up Jon Moxley, The Young Bucks made their way out, initially seemingly to calm down the situation. However, the AEW Tag Team Championsonle ended up helping them and reuniting with a “too sweet.”

This was the first time that these five men have all been together since 2016 when Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows left New Japan Pro Wrestling to sign with WWE.

When speaking to David Penzer on Sitting Ringside, Don Callis spoke about how things all came together and how he and Omega have been talking about this since 2019.