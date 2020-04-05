Donald Trump Holds Conference Call With Sports Leaders: “I Want Fans Back In The Arenas”

The President of the United States Of America hosted a conference call with all major American sports leaders last night about the future for major events.

Both Dana White and Vince McMahon were part of the conference call, representing UFC and WWE, and the discussion was all about the future of sports within the arenas.

“I just spoke with the commissioners and leaders of, I would say, virtually all of the sports leagues,” Trump said (via Nolan King of MMA Junkie). “These are all the great leaders of sport. They want to get back. They’ve got to get back. They can’t do this. Their sports weren’t designed for it. The whole concept of our nation wasn’t designed for it. We’re going to have to get back. We want to get back soon – very soon.”

Of course, the health and safety of everyone involved are paramount as to when sports can return into arenas, with professional wrestling included in that. However, Donald Trump did stress that he wants fans back in arenas as soon as it is possible.