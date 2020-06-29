Double Contract Signing Officially Announced For 6/29 WWE Raw

WWE has officially confirmed a segment for WWE Raw tonight with two major contract signings set to take place ahead of WWE Extreme Rules: The Horror Show.

Last week, WWE officially announced two major title matches for the upcoming PPV, and tonight the contracts will be signed by the talents involved to make them official.

There will be signings for both the WWE Championship match between Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler, as well as the WWE Raw Women’s Championship match that will see Asuka defend the title against Sasha Banks.