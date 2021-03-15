Doug Williams Announces He’s Coming Out Of Retirement

British wrestling legend, Doug Williams has today revealed that he will be coming out of retirement and is now accepting bookings again.

Williams is one of the most respected wrestlers of his generation and someone who really did help put British wrestling on the map. He initially called time on his career at PROGRESS Wrestling’s Hello Wembley show back in 2018 following a match with Trent Seven, although he did work a few more international dates to wrap up his career afterward.

However, it appears that Williams is not done just yet. Today, he took to social media to reveal that the events of the past year have made him realize he should use life to the fullest, doing what you enjoy. Clearly, for Doug, that’s professional wrestling, as he has revealed he is open to taking bookings once again.

The events of the past year has made me reassess my decision to retire as it made me understand that you should use your life to fullest doing what you enjoy. As such I am open to bookings again, email is in my bio… — Doug Williams (@DougWilliamsUK) March 15, 2021

Williams initially made his debut back in 1993 and had a fantastic career that saw him work around the world for the likes of FWA, ROH, Pro Wrestling NOAH, NJPW, PROGRESS, and TNA.