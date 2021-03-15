Connect with us

Wrestling News

Doug Williams Announces He’s Coming Out Of Retirement

Published

7 hours ago

on

Doug Williams

British wrestling legend, Doug Williams has today revealed that he will be coming out of retirement and is now accepting bookings again.

Williams is one of the most respected wrestlers of his generation and someone who really did help put British wrestling on the map. He initially called time on his career at PROGRESS Wrestling’s Hello Wembley show back in 2018 following a match with Trent Seven, although he did work a few more international dates to wrap up his career afterward.


However, it appears that Williams is not done just yet. Today, he took to social media to reveal that the events of the past year have made him realize he should use life to the fullest, doing what you enjoy. Clearly, for Doug, that’s professional wrestling, as he has revealed he is open to taking bookings once again.

Williams initially made his debut back in 1993 and had a fantastic career that saw him work around the world for the likes of FWA, ROH, Pro Wrestling NOAH, NJPW, PROGRESS, and TNA.

 

D-Von Dudley Claims Ladders Hurt More Than Chairs & Tables

Published

3 hours ago

on

Mar 15, 2021

By

D-Von Dudley is one of the kings of the TLC matches, and he revealed which of the three foreign objects hurts the most.

D-Von has had his fair share of experiences with tables, ladders, and chairs, but he revealed on the latest Table Talk that it was the ladder that was the worst for him.


“People don’t realize how much that stuff hurts. I was hungry back, younger, and more energetic so it didn’t bother me. Now, I look at it and I’m like ‘oh my god.’ I don’t know if I could do another TLC match. The fans ask for it, but I don’t think they realize the mindset you have to have to get into one of those matches. People ask me what’s the worst out of the three; chair shots, ladders, or tables. In this order; the ladders. I don’t like to get hit with steel. It doesn’t feel good at all. I’m going to contradict myself when I say the chair because I’ve taken so many headshots that I don’t even know my name sometimes. The chair shots don’t hurt as much as the ladders do, they hurt. You put your hands up to block it and everything is exposed. You have a little bone (in your wrist) and when the metal catches it on the wrong place, oof. The tables, they feel like home to me,” said D-Von. (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions)

Wrestling News

Ember Moon Admits She Considered Retiring Last Year

Published

4 hours ago

on

Mar 15, 2021

By

Ember Moon

After winning the NXT Women’s Championships, Ember Moon posted an emotional message on Instagram, admitting she had considered retiring from wrestling.

Moon had been out injured for a significant amount of time, and she revealed that she didn’t think she’d be able to get back into the ring, which is why she contemplated retiring.


 

It’s taken me a few days to process this. Last year around this time I was thinking I would never enter ring again and was considering retiring. And now I can call myself champion again. 2 years 11months since the last time I held gold. And I am doing it with someone I truly consider a sister, @shotziblackheart . She has been there to lift me up , to make me laugh, have my back, and even hold me back when I was wrong. Shotzi makes me want to be soo much better as a person and a performer. We are 2 peas in a smoke filled tank. I love ya ttp. For the first time in a long time I am having fun and my passion has been reignited on entirely different level. Thank you @tripleh! This is only the beginning… and I am soo thankful to be HOME at NXT!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ember Moon (@wwe_embermoon)

Wrestling News

Eric Bischoff On How His Opinion Of Jeff Hardy Has Changed

Published

4 hours ago

on

Mar 15, 2021

By

eric bischoff

Eric Bischoff recently spoke about the infamous TNA Victory Road match between Jeff Hardy and Sting, on the latest episode of his 83 Weeks podcast. 

The match is one of the most infamous in wrestling history, with Jeff turning up to the match intoxicated, which led to Bischoff calling an audible to have Sting defeat him in just over a minute.


Eric spoke about how he felt following the incident when Dixie Carter wanted to bring Jeff Hardy back to the company. He revealed the advice he gave and how, at the time, he was done with him.

“My advice to her was if you’re going to bring him back, you at least need to hold him accountable by making him apologize to every single guy on the roster. That was my idea. Not because I needed to hear it, I didn’t give a f***, I was done with Jeff Hardy at the time. I wouldn’t have given him the time of day at that point because I was so angry with him for being as unprofessional as he was.”

Jeff did apologize to the roster when he came back, and Bischoff revealed that his opinion of him did start to change after that point.

“Jeff did come in and he manned up. My opinion of Jeff actually changed after that, but that day it was like why even spend five minutes getting talent together in a room to listen to his bullsh**. I wouldn’t have taken somebody away from bad catering to listen to Jeff Hardy apologize if it was my choice, but it wasn’t.”

Eric finally discussed Jeff’s addiction in general, likening it to Scott Hall as he discussed he now has more respect for Jeff Hardy than ever before.

“I never really liked being around Scott. Not only did I not like working around Scott, I would work to avoid being around Scott when I worked with him. I look at what Scotts gone through in his life much like what Jeff has gone through with his addiction challenges and to get up every morning and fight your way out of that, because its the fight of a life time. It’s not as easy as people like me used to think. I have more respect for Jeff Hardy than I ever had.” (H/T to SportsKeeda.com for the transcriptions)

