Download Festival 2020 Officially Cancelled; NXT UK Tapings Affected

Today it has been confirmed that the highly anticipated Download Festival has been cancelled, due to the current outbreak of Coronavirus.

The popular rock and heavy metal festival is one of the highlights of the UK music scene, but due to the rise or Coronavirus, the decision has been made to cancel the event this year.

You might be wondering how this has any impact on the wrestling world, but it certainly does. WWE’s NXT UK roster was set to be part of the festival once again, with WWE set to tape several episodes of the show during the three days.

Of course, with the festival now being cancelled, so have those pre-planned TV tapings.