Dr. Luther Signs AEW Contract; Will Work As A Talent And In The Office

Former AEW World Champion, Chris Jericho revealed on his Instagram this week that Dr. Luther has officially signed a contract with All Elite Wrestling.
Dr. Luther originally debuted with AEW as part of Brandi Rhodes’ Nightmare Collective and has made appearances on AEW DARK.
However, he has now officially signed with the company, with Chris Jericho praising his friend for earning his first-ever US contract. It was also revealed that while Dr. Luther will be working as an in-ring talent, he will also be working in the office for AEW, although his exact role wasn’t confirmed.
After 30 years of riding the roads and taking bumps worldwide, @dr.luther signed his first national US contract today w @allelitewrestling! #Luther has impressed a lot of people over the last 4 months and finally was rewarded with the chance of a lifetime, not just in the ring but in the @aewontnt office as well. Can’t think of anybody more deserving of this shot and even tho he is one of my closest friends, be warned…he’s gonna TEAR OFF SOME FACES in #AEW! #PrayForBlood #OriginalDeathDealer #LovelyLads