Dragon Gate Officially Cancels All Events Through June 10

With the current landscape around the world due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Dragon Gate has made the decision to cancel all their events through June 10.

Their official announcement can be read below:

Due to the ongoing efforts to prevent further spread of Covid-19, at this time we are announcing the further cancellation of all live events through June 10th. We apologize for the inconvenience. 6/2 Tokyo 6/6 & 7 Fukuoka 6/8 Kagoshima 6/9 Nagasaki 6/10 Kokurakita

Despite cancelling those events, Dragon Gate has been holding its King Of Gate 2020 tournament with empty arena matches. The tournament can be seen on the Dragon Gate Network and features 24 competitors in three different blocks.