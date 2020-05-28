Drake Maverick Advances To Interim NXT Cruiserweight Title Tournament Finals

Drake Maverick lives to fight at least one more day.

The former 205 Live GM emerged victorious in a wild triple threat match over Jake Atlas and KUSHIDA this Wednesday night on WWE NXT. The win broke a three-way tie in their block to advance Maverick to the finals of the Interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship tournament.

Maverick was among the many individuals publicly released by the company in April. It was announced at the time that he would be allowed to finish up the tournament. His current contactual status remains unknown, but the story is obviously based around him needing to win the title to force WWE to keep him around.

WWE has officially announced that the finals will NOT take place at next month’s NXT Takeover: In Your House pay-per-view. Instead, the bout to crown an Interim Champion, pitting Maverick against El Hijo del Fantasma, will actually take place next week.